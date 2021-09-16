The company seeks to overcome the limitations of targeting macrophage migration inhibitory factor by harnessing the high tumor-specificity of the disease-related isoform, oxidized macrophage migration inhibitory factor (oxMIF).
Its focus in on developing multiple proprietary drug modalities to leverage oxMIF’s potential as a target for systemic treatment of pancreatic, colorectal, ovarian and lung cancer, as well as for chronic inflammatory diseases.
