An Austrian biotechnology company focused on discovering precision medicines for cancer and other indications.

The company seeks to overcome the limitations of targeting macrophage migration inhibitory factor by harnessing the high tumor-specificity of the disease-related isoform, oxidized macrophage migration inhibitory factor (oxMIF).

Its focus in on developing multiple proprietary drug modalities to leverage oxMIF’s potential as a target for systemic treatment of pancreatic, colorectal, ovarian and lung cancer, as well as for chronic inflammatory diseases.

OncoOne names Brent Meadows as CBO
15 September 2021
