Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

oncopeptides-company

Oncopeptides

A global biotech company focused on the development of therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases.

The Swedish company uses its proprietary Peptide Drug Candidate platform, PDC, to develop compounds that rapidly and selectively deliver cytotoxic agents into cancer cells.

Pepaxti (melphalan flufenamide, also called melflufen) has been granted Marketing Authorization, in the EU, the EEA-countries Iceland, Lichtenstein and Norway, as well as the UK. Pepaxti is indicated in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least three prior lines of therapies, whose disease is refractory to at least one proteasome inhibitor, one immunomodulatory agent, and one anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, and who have demonstrated disease progression on or after the last therapy.

In December 2022, the company announced that the US FDA has requested a withdrawal of the US marketing authorization for Pepaxto.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Oncopeptides News

Oncopeptides and Vector Pharma collaborate on Pepaxti
28 March 2024
FDA issues final decision to withdraw Pepaxto accelerated approval
24 February 2024
Sofia Heigis appointed CEO of Oncopeptides
14 August 2023
Oncopeptides tanks, as FDA pulls Pepaxto US marketing authorization
8 December 2022
More Oncopeptides news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze