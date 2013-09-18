Oncopeptides

The Swedish company uses its proprietary Peptide Drug Candidate platform, PDC, to develop compounds that rapidly and selectively deliver cytotoxic agents into cancer cells.

Pepaxti (melphalan flufenamide, also called melflufen) has been granted Marketing Authorization, in the EU, the EEA-countries Iceland, Lichtenstein and Norway, as well as the UK. Pepaxti is indicated in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least three prior lines of therapies, whose disease is refractory to at least one proteasome inhibitor, one immunomodulatory agent, and one anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, and who have demonstrated disease progression on or after the last therapy.

In December 2022, the company announced that the US FDA has requested a withdrawal of the US marketing authorization for Pepaxto.