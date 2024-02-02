Sunday 24 November 2024

OneChain Immunotherapeutics

A clinical-stage biotech developing immunotherapy-based treatments for malignant neoplasms.

The Spanish company is focused in the development of CAR T therapies for the treatment of oncological diseases, with the lead prodcut being a novel and selective CAR T therapy against CD1a (OC-1) for the treatment of refractory/relapsed patients with cortical T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/lymphoblastic lymphoma (co T-ALL). OC-1 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation for ALL by the EMA and the FDA.

OneChain was founded by the Josep Carreras Leukemia Research Institute and ICREA in June 2020.

Latest OneChain Immunotherapeutics News

Stefanos Theoharis named OneChain Immunotherapeutics boss
1 February 2024
