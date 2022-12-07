ONK Therapeutics

The Irish-American coompany has a growing pre-clinical pipeline targeting both hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
ONK is advancing multiple cell therapy candidates towards the clinic, including its lead program, ONKT102, an optimized affinity CD38 CAR-NK product, intended for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.
The company’s optimally engineered NK cell therapy platform utilizes a suite of proprietary gene edits and cell modification strategies to optimize NK cell metabolic health, persistence and anti-tumor effect of NK cells, while reducing the potential for their exhaustion in the tumor microenvironment.
In January 2022, ONK announced the closing of its $21.5 million Series A financing.
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze