A cell therapy company dedicated to developing the next generation of optimally engineered, off-the-shelf, natural killer (NK) cell therapies.

The Irish-American coompany has a growing pre-clinical pipeline targeting both hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

ONK is advancing multiple cell therapy candidates towards the clinic, including its lead program, ONKT102, an optimized affinity CD38 CAR-NK product, intended for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

The company’s optimally engineered NK cell therapy platform utilizes a suite of proprietary gene edits and cell modification strategies to optimize NK cell metabolic health, persistence and anti-tumor effect of NK cells, while reducing the potential for their exhaustion in the tumor microenvironment.

In January 2022, ONK announced the closing of its $21.5 million Series A financing.

Latest ONK Therapeutics News

ONK Therapeutics and NAYA Biosciences enter research partnership
6 December 2023
ONK Therapeutics names new CSO
6 December 2022
Intellia and ONK Therapeutics enter collaboration
15 February 2022
In growth mode, ONK Therapeutics adds to executive team
18 January 2021
