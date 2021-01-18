In growth mode, ONK Therapeutics adds to executive team

Natural killer (NK) cell therapy company ONK Therapeutics has appointed Mary Reilly as chief operating officer.

Based at the company’s headquarters in Galway, Ireland, Ms Reilly has over 30 years’ experience in global drug development, including as a consultant COO at both BioInvent International and Neuramedy.

Following its successful financing in October 2020, ONK Therapeutics has expanded its management and R&D teams significantly, opening new laboratories in Galway and San Diego, USA.