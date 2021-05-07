The continuing quest to get more women on life sciences boards

Catherine Owen, senior vice president of major markets at Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), provides an Expert View on why increasing female representation on corporate boards isn’t just a numbers game. Women bring diverse perspectives that are needed more than ever.
For decades, as women fought for a “seat at the table” in the world’s centers of corporate power, they were still largely excluded from one of the most important tables of all: the one in the boardroom.
Fortunately, there’s been some remarkable progress in correcting this imbalance in just the last five years. In 2016, the UK government pledged to increase gender representation in boards of directors in the nation’s top 350 companies.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze