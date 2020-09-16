Saturday 23 November 2024

Women's health company calls on Cristina Csimma to chair board

Biotechnology
16 September 2020
Privately-held Finnish company Forendo Pharma has announced that Cristina Csimma has been appointed chairwoman of the board of directors.

Dr Csimma brings expertise in the biopharmaceutical, venture capital, and academic sectors to her role at the women’s health company.

"The great unmet medical need in the women’s health sector is ripe for rediscovery by the biopharma industry"Risto Lammintausta, chief executive of Forendo, said: “Cristina’s extensive experience at the intersection of areas of global drug development and value creation in biotechnology companies makes her an invaluable addition to the Forendo team as we advance our lead compound towards clinical proof-of-concept in endometriosis patients.

