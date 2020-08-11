Bayer expanding women's health portfolio with acquisition

German pharma and crop sciences major Bayer (BAYN: DE) says it will acquire UK-based KaNDy Therapeutics to expand its drug development pipeline in women’s healthcare.
KaNDy recently completed the Phase IIb with NT-814, a once-daily, oral neurokinin-1,3 receptor antagonist, publishing positive data for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms of the menopause. The start of Phase III clinical trial is expected for 2021. Once approved, the compound could generate peak sales potential of more than 1 billion euros ($1.18 billion) globally, Bayer noted.
KaNDy Therapeutics was launched in 2017 to take forward NT-814, a potential breakthrough medicine for chronic debilitating women’s health conditions, with backing from investors including Advent Life Sciences, Fountain Healthcare Partners, Forbion Capital Partners and OrbiMed Advisors.
