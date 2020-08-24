Bayer buys further into One Drop's digital platform

German pharma major Bayer (BAYN: DE) has strengthened its ties with the USA-based digital health platform Informed Data Systems (One Drop).

The newly-announced collaboration will see the companies jointly develop digital health products for multiple therapeutic areas, providing integrated services empowering patients to manage certain conditions.

As part of the deal, worth up to $98 million, Bayer is increasing its equity stake in the New York firm and is lead investor in the company’s Series C financing.