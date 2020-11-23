Saturday 23 November 2024

A 'life's work' that has created an 'IND machine' – what attracted Bayer to AskBio

Biotechnology
23 November 2020
bayer_large

German drugmaker Bayer (BAYN: DE) has generally preferred in-licensing deals and other collaborations to multi-billion dollar acquisitions, so executives must have been highly impressed by what they saw of Asklepios BioPharmaceutical (AskBio) to spend $2 billion upfront on buying the US biotech, along with up to $2 billion more depending on certain milestones.

It is easy to see what attracted Bayer to AskBio. Its adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy platform is already yielding commercial and clinical stage assets and its portfolio includes investigational pre-clinical and clinical stage development candidates for the treatment of neuromuscular, central nervous system, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases such as therapeutics for Pompe disease, Parkinson’s disease and congestive heart failure, as well as out-licensed clinical candidates for hemophilia and Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

"We were talking to people who had lived this space"But an acquisition like this also had to be a good fit for Bayer’s broader strategy to be a leader in cell and gene therapies, the industry’s next wave of innovation following on from small molecules and biologics, explained Marianne De Backer, head of Pharmaceuticals Business Development and Licensing, and member of the executive committee.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Decades-old research continues to bear fruit for gene therapies
22 December 2022
Pharmaceutical
Bayer takes multiple hits in tough third quarter
3 November 2020
Biotechnology
Bayer bets up to $4 billion to expand in cell and gene therapy
26 October 2020
Pharmaceutical
Bayer underlines potential of pipeline assets against backdrop of cell and gene ambitions
14 January 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze