Bayer anticipates immediate pharma bounce back after 2024 blip

German company Bayer (BAYN: DE) is confident that it can bounce back from a decline in the Pharmaceuticals division’s sales in 2024 due to the patent expirations for established blockbusters Xarelto (rivaroxaban) and Eylea (aflibercept).

Making the forecasts at its Capital Markets Day for 2021 on Wednesday, Bayer predicts the Pharmaceuticals Division will post robust annual sales growth of 3% to 5% through 2023.

But, in 2024, Bayer anticipates a low- to mid-single digit percentage decline in this division’s sales due to the patent expiries.