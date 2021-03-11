Sunday 24 November 2024

Bayer anticipates immediate pharma bounce back after 2024 blip

Pharmaceutical
11 March 2021
bayer_flags_large

German company Bayer (BAYN: DE) is confident that it can bounce back from a decline in the Pharmaceuticals division’s sales in 2024 due to the patent expirations for established blockbusters Xarelto (rivaroxaban) and Eylea (aflibercept).

Making the forecasts at its Capital Markets Day for 2021 on Wednesday, Bayer predicts the Pharmaceuticals Division will post robust annual sales growth of 3% to 5% through 2023.

But, in 2024, Bayer anticipates a low- to mid-single digit percentage decline in this division’s sales due to the patent expiries.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Bayer shares slide as earnings dip
25 February 2021
Pharmaceutical
Bayer underlines potential of pipeline assets against backdrop of cell and gene ambitions
14 January 2021
Pharmaceutical
Bayer lifted after first quarter financial results
12 May 2021
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—Bayer lures Otsuka exec to head clinical development
5 November 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze