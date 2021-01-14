Bayer underlines potential of pipeline assets against backdrop of cell and gene ambitions

German life sciences company Bayer (BAYN: DE) has made clear its long-term ambitions to be an industry leader in the field of cell and gene therapy.

But before that ambition can start to lead to major revenues, the Pharmaceuticals Division is betting on other pipeline assets to come good.

The company mentioned many of these as it outlined how it is driving forward its development portfolio during its virtual Pharma Media Day on Wednesday, outlining its work advancing more than 50 projects through the clinic in particular in cardiovascular diseases, oncology and women’s health.