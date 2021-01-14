Bayer underlines potential of pipeline assets against backdrop of cell and gene ambitions

German life sciences company Bayer (BAYN: DE) has made clear its long-term ambitions to be an industry leader in the field of cell and gene therapy.
But before that ambition can start to lead to major revenues, the Pharmaceuticals Division is betting on other pipeline assets to come good.
The company mentioned many of these as it outlined how it is driving forward its development portfolio during its virtual Pharma Media Day on Wednesday, outlining its work advancing more than 50 projects through the clinic in particular in cardiovascular diseases, oncology and women’s health.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze