Bayer partners with PHRI on evaluating COVID-19 treatments

21 April 2020
German pharma major Bayer (BAYN: DE) says its Canadian subsidiary will partner with the Population Health Research Institute (PHRI) in launching a major clinical research program aimed at identifying potential treatments against COVID-19.

The two studies will evaluate the safety and efficacy of different combination therapies including Bayer’s chloroquine and interferon beta-1b.

Treatments against COVID-19 are urgently needed as no validated options are currently available,” said Dr Mike Devoy, a member of the executive committee of Bayer AG's Pharmaceuticals Division and chief medical officer. “We want to contribute to the global fight against the coronavirus through our products and expertise and look forward to partnering with the PHRI,” he noted.

$1.1 million financial commitment

