Coronavirus stockpiling increases sales at Bayer

Bayer (BAYN: DE) was trading 4% higher by late Monday after announcing its first quarter 2020 financial results.
The German life sciences company reported that all of its divisions had higher sales and earnings than in the first quarter of 2019.
Group sales rose by 5% to 12.85 billion euros ($14 billion) and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) before special items jumped 10% to 4.39 billion euros, beating average analyst expectations of 4.17 billion euros, according to Refinitiv data.
