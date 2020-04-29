GSK delivers strong quarter despite 'considerable uncertainty'

UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline’s (LSE: GSK) financial results for the first quarter showed a strong start to the year.

The London-based company reported turnover of £9.09 billion ($11.3 billion), a 19% rise on the first quarter of 2019, while total operating profit was £2.01 billion, up 41%.

Both the sales and earnings totals were ahead of analysts’ estimates, though whether GSK’s figures throughout the year will make for such pretty reading, remains to be seen.