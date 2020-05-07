Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—GSK completes sale of nutrition brands for £3.4 billion

Pharmaceutical
7 May 2020

GlaxoSmithKline has completed divestment of its Horlicks and other Consumer Healthcare nutrition products in India to Unilever, raising about £3.4 billion ($4.2 billion).

Announced in 2018, at the same time GSK revealed plans to sell its 82% stake in GlaxoSmithKline Bangladesh and other related brand rights, for around £566 million.

Completing the restructuring is the merger of the firm’s GSK India consumer healthcare business with Hindustan Unilever, with GSK’s 5.7% stake in the resulting business slated to be sold off gradually.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Shire ups FY earnings view; Q2 profit down on R&D expenses
23 July 2015
Pharmaceutical
India moves to tackle growing diabetes problem
13 April 2015
Pharmaceutical
India’s Lupin acquires Laboratorios Grin to enter Latin American market
27 March 2014
Pharmaceutical
Amount of foreign direct investment proves India’s attraction to Big Pharma despite protestations on IP
31 March 2014


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze