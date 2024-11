A clinical stage drug development company, with core competencies in tissue specific hormone mechanisms and therapeutic focus in women’s health.

The Finnish company claims to be the world-leading innovator in the endometriosis field, with two active programs.

Its investors include Novo Seeds, Karolinska Development, Novartis Venture Fund, Vesalius Biocapital III Partners, M Ventures and Innovestor, along with Sunstone Life Science Ventures.