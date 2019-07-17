Sunstone investments into women's health company Forendo Pharma

Denmark’s Sunstone Life Science Ventures has invested five million euros ($5.6 million) out of its LifeScience VenturesFund IV into Forendo Pharma, a Finnish clinical-stage drug development company focusing on novel treatments in women's health.

The investment is designated to finance the continuation of Forendo’s positive Phase Ia study in post-menopausal women into Phase Ib in pre-menopausal women, and later Phase II for the treatment of endometriosis.

In March 2019, Forendo successfully completed a Phase Ia study of its lead program FOR-6219, a novel oral formulation of a tissue specific treatment of endometriosis. FOR-6219 was found to be safe and well tolerated. Endometriosis is a chronic condition affecting up to 10% of women in the reproductive age and causes recurring pain symptoms, infertility and impaired quality of life. Currently available treatments for endometriosis have limitations in efficacy or cause harmful side effects due to estrogen depletion.