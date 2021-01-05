Sunday 24 November 2024

Innate's first NK cell engager selected by Sanofi for development

Biotechnology
5 January 2021
French oncology-focussed biotech Innate Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: IPH) closed up more than 5% at 3.68 euros today, after it revealed that Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) has made the decision to progress IPH6101/SAR443579 into investigational new drug (IND)-enabling studies.

IPH6101/SAR443579 is a NKp46-based NK cell engager (NKCE) using Innate’s proprietary multi-specific antibody format.

In the first research program of the collaboration announced in 2016, IPH6101/SAR443579 has shown anti-tumor activity in pre-clinical models, including encouraging pharmacokinetic (PK), pharmacodynamic (PD) and safety data in preliminary non-human primate studies, as well as positive manufacturability properties, leading to its selection as a drug candidate for development.

Decision triggers milestone payment

