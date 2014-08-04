Sunday 24 November 2024

Onxeo is a company specializing in the development of drugs for orphan oncology diseases.

It was created through the merger of BioAlliance Pharma, a French innovative company based in Paris, and Topotarget, a Danish biopharmaceutical company based in Copenhagen and also a specialist in the development of oncology products.

The company conceives, develops, and registers innovative drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology diseases, an area with significant and unmet medical needs.

Onxeo has a team of about 60 working in Paris and Copenhagen with a unique expertise in developing and registering drugs.

Their key expertise in preclinical and clinical development, regulatory affairs, strategic and medical affairs, business development, quality assurance, intellectual development and intellectual property, is a major asset to Onxeo as it aima to become a leading player in the field of orphan oncology diseases by linking innovation to patients’ needs.

