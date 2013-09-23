Optos' core devices produce ultra widefield, high resolution digital images of approximately 82% of the retina, something no other device is capable of doing in any one image.

Optos' core devices produce ultra widefield, high resolution digital images (optomaps) of approximately 82% of the retina, something no other device is capable of doing in any one image.

Optos has a range of imaging devices that support different customer segments and patient levels: the P200 and 200Dx devices are concentrated on wellness screening carried out by optometrists and ophthalmologists in primary care; the P200C devices are designed to meet the need for more exacting clinical imaging capabilities and standards in secondary care within the ophthalmology market and at optometric practices that are clinically managing a patient base with advanced ocular disease; and the P200MA and 200Tx devices supports ophthalmologists and retinal specialists in the medical care market.