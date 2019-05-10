Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharma is a platform technology pioneer in the field of oral delivery solutions for drugs currently delivered via injection.

Established in 2006, the company's technology is based on more than 30 years of research by scientists at Jerusalem’s Hadassah Medical Center.

The company’s novel Protein Oral Delivery (POD) technology is designed to protect drug integrity and increase absorption. Oramed is seeking to transform the treatment of diabetes through its proprietary lead candidate, ORMD-0801, which is being evaluated in two pivotal Phase III trials and has the potential to be the first commercial oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes.

In addition, Oramed is developing an oral GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) analog capsule (ORMD-0901).