"Swedish drug developer Orexo is an emerging specialty pharma company developing improved treatments using proprietary drug delivery technology."

The company has a portfolio of revenue-generating US and EU approved products currently marketed under license and a pipeline of several reformulations of approved compounds for areas of unmet medical need. Orexo also has collaboration projects with several international pharmaceutical companies.

Its lead products are Zubsolv (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual tablet (CIII) is indicated for the maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, and Abstral which provides treatment of breakthrough pain in cancer patients. It is based on Orexo's sublingual tablet technology and the analgesic fentanyl.

It also produces Edluar, based on Orexos sublingual tablet technology and the active substance zolpidem and offers treatment for short-term insomnia. Zolpidem is a well-documented substance that has been used for a long time against insomnia. The Edluar tablet is placed under the tongue where it rapidly dissolves and the active substance is absorbed through the mucous membrane.

Other products include Diabact UBT, used to diagnose the presence of Helicobacter pylori, the bacterium that causes gastric ulcers."

Latest Orexo News

US FDA expands approval of Orexo’s Zubsolv
12 August 2015
Edison encouraged by prescription data for Orexo's Zubsolv
10 August 2015
Orexo captures 4% opioid dependence market share within year of Zubsolv launch
5 November 2014
OX-MPI project returned to Orexo
8 August 2014
