A manufacturing technology company developing flexible process discovery with translation and scalable commercialization of cell and gene therapies.

The Anglo-American company has developed a proprietary, full stack manufacturing platform that closes, automates and standardizes cell and gene therapy manufacturing, allowing therapeutic developers to advance and bring their products to market at commercial scale.

Ori has been fully funded with a Series A of $30 million in 2020, and a Series B of $100 million in January 2022.