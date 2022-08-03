OriCell Therapeutics

OriCell's long-term strategy is to focus on the global unmet clinical needs for the treatment of liver cancer, ovarian cancer, gastric cancer, cervical cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer, and develop innovative cellular drugs and bispecific antibodies with high clinical values. The company has made a large investment in the construction of four synergistic innovative product R&D technology platforms.

The China-based company received a pre-A round exclusive investment at the end of 2019 of nearly 100 million yuan ($15 million) from Qiming Venture Partners, and completed the Series A financing worth more than 200 million yuan at the end of 2020.