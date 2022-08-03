Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

oricell_company

OriCell Therapeutics

A biopharmaceutical company aiming to develop novel drugs for tumor immunotherapy.

OriCell's long-term strategy is to focus on the global unmet clinical needs for the treatment of liver cancer, ovarian cancer, gastric cancer, cervical cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer, and develop innovative cellular drugs and bispecific antibodies with high clinical values. The company has made a large investment in the construction of four synergistic innovative product R&D technology platforms.

The China-based company received a pre-A round exclusive investment at the end of 2019 of nearly 100 million yuan ($15 million) from Qiming Venture Partners, and completed the Series A financing worth more than 200 million yuan at the end of 2020.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest OriCell Therapeutics News

Oricell closes $45 million Series B1 financing
1 March 2023
Oricell raises $120 million in Series B financing
2 August 2022
What to look out for at ASCO 22
25 May 2022
More OriCell Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze