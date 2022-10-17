A biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of therapeutics for neurotology.

The USA-based company applies drug delivery technology to the ear in order to develop products that achieve sustained drug exposure from a single local administration. This approach is covered by a broad patent estate and is being utilized to develop a pipeline of products addressing important unmet medical needs with a focus on hearing loss.

Otonomy's lead product, OTO-313, is a sustained-exposure formulation of gacycylidine, a potent and selective NMDA receptor antagonist, developed for the treatment of tinnitus.