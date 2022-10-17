Sunday 24 November 2024

A biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of therapeutics for neurotology.

The USA-based company applies drug delivery technology to the ear in order to develop products that achieve sustained drug exposure from a single local administration. This approach is covered by a broad patent estate and is being utilized to develop a pipeline of products addressing important unmet medical needs with a focus on hearing loss.

Otonomy's lead product, OTO-313, is a sustained-exposure formulation of gacycylidine, a potent and selective NMDA receptor antagonist, developed for the treatment of tinnitus.

Latest Otonomy News

Otonomy tanks, as hearing loss drug fails at higher dose
14 October 2022
Otonomy up 6% on hearing loss data
21 April 2022
ALK acquires Otiprio, broadening solutions for swimmer's ear, ear tube surgery
3 June 2021
Otonomy slumps as Otividex again fails in Phase III Ménière's disease trial
23 February 2021
