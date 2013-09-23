Oxford Gene Technology (OGT) provides innovative genetics research and biomarker solutions to advance molecular medicine.
The company has two trading businesses: Genomic Solutions comprises of CytoSure cytogenetics array, labeling and interpretation software products and services for the detection of chromosomal abnormalities, and Genefficiency Genomics, a unique combination of platforms, expertise and processing capabilities to deliver rapid, relevant genomic data.
The Biomarkers business utilizes proprietary next generation technologies to build a rich patent-protected portfolio of promising biomarkers for early stage cancer detection including advanced programs in colorectal and prostate cancer plus the autoimmune disease systemic lupus erythematosus.
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze