Oxford Gene Technology provides innovative genetics research and biomarker solutions to advance molecular medicine.

The company has two trading businesses: Genomic Solutions comprises of CytoSure cytogenetics array, labeling and interpretation software products and services for the detection of chromosomal abnormalities, and Genefficiency Genomics, a unique combination of platforms, expertise and processing capabilities to deliver rapid, relevant genomic data.

The Biomarkers business utilizes proprietary next generation technologies to build a rich patent-protected portfolio of promising biomarkers for early stage cancer detection including advanced programs in colorectal and prostate cancer plus the autoimmune disease systemic lupus erythematosus.

Latest Oxford Gene Technology News

OGT sells its sequencing services biz to Source BioScience for an undisclosed sum
3 September 2015
Oxford Gene Technology acquires Cytocell to expand genomics offering
4 March 2014
