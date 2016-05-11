Oxford University spin-out OxStem is aiming to become a major player in age-related regenerative medicine, developing drugs which can treat cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, heart failure, macular degeneration and other major age-related conditions.

OxStem was founded in 2014 by Professor Steve Davies, Professor Dame Kay Davies, Professor Angela Russell and a number of angel investors based in Oxford, UK.

Its aim is to use the stem cell and medicinal chemistry expertise within chemistry and its associated partners at Oxford University to identify new classes of drugs that can re-program or stimulate existing endogenous cells – awakening previously defunct or dormant cellular processes.