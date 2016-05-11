Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

oxstem-company

OxStem

Oxford University spin-out OxStem is aiming to become a major player in age-related regenerative medicine, developing drugs which can treat cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, heart failure, macular degeneration and other major age-related conditions.

OxStem was founded in 2014 by Professor Steve Davies, Professor Dame Kay Davies, Professor Angela Russell and a number of angel investors based in Oxford, UK.

Its aim is to use the stem cell and medicinal chemistry expertise within chemistry and its associated partners at Oxford University to identify new classes of drugs that can re-program or stimulate existing endogenous cells – awakening previously defunct or dormant cellular processes.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest OxStem News

Valo Therapeutics names Michael Stein as CEO
17 June 2019
New spin-outs launched to draw on Oxford University research
4 October 2018
Oxford spin-out OxStem launches, with ambitions in age-related disease
10 May 2016
More OxStem news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze