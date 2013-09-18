Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

paion_company_414

Paion

Paion is a specialty pharmaceutical company developing and aiming to commercialize innovative drugs to be used in out-patient and hospital-based sedation, anesthesia and critical care services.

Paion has developed the compound remimazolam, an intravenous, ultra-short-acting and controllable benzodiazepine sedative/anesthetic drug candidate which is currently undergoing clinical development for use in procedural sedation in the USA.

Outside the USA, the company has so far focused on the development of remimazolam in the general anesthesia indication. A full clinical development program for general anes­thesia has been completed in Japan.

In the European Union, Paion is currently planning to continue the clinical development program. Development of remimazolam in intensive care unit (ICU) sedation is also part of the longer term life-cycle plan for remimazolam.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Paion News

Loads of recommendations for approval from EMA's CHMP
30 January 2021
Paion provides update on clinical and commercial activities
14 August 2017
Report reflects good and bad of Paion's Cosmo deal
6 July 2016
Paion value upgraded on sealing remimazolam deal
9 August 2012
More Paion news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze