Paion has developed the compound remimazolam, an intravenous, ultra-short-acting and controllable benzodiazepine sedative/anesthetic drug candidate which is currently undergoing clinical development for use in procedural sedation in the USA.
Outside the USA, the company has so far focused on the development of remimazolam in the general anesthesia indication. A full clinical development program for general anesthesia has been completed in Japan.
In the European Union, Paion is currently planning to continue the clinical development program. Development of remimazolam in intensive care unit (ICU) sedation is also part of the longer term life-cycle plan for remimazolam.
