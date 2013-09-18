Canadian specialty pharma firm Paladin Labs (TSX: PLB) makes products which include Plan B (Levonorgestrel) - the first 'morning after pill' available in Canada and Pennsaid, a lotion approved by Health Canada for the treatment of symptoms of knee osteoarthritis.

It also makes Oralair (grass pollen allergen extract) indicated for the treatment of the symptoms of moderate to severe seasonal grass pollen allergic rhinitis; Abstral (fentanyl citrate sublingual tablet), indicated for the management of breakthrough pain in patients with cancer; Metadol which contains methadone hydrochloride and is approved in Canada for the relief of severe pain; and Twinject, a pre-filled, pen size auto-injector with two doses of epinephrine for the emergency treatment of severe allergic reactions (anaphylaxis).