Canadian specialty pharma firm Paladin Labs (TSX: PLB) makes products which include Plan B (Levonorgestrel) - the first 'morning after pill' available in Canada.

Canadian specialty pharma firm Paladin Labs (TSX: PLB) makes products which include Plan B (Levonorgestrel) - the first 'morning after pill' available in Canada and Pennsaid, a lotion approved by Health Canada for the treatment of symptoms of knee osteoarthritis.

It also makes Oralair (grass pollen allergen extract) indicated for the treatment of the symptoms of moderate to severe seasonal grass pollen allergic rhinitis; Abstral (fentanyl citrate sublingual tablet), indicated for the management of breakthrough pain in patients with cancer; Metadol which contains methadone hydrochloride and is approved in Canada for the relief of severe pain; and Twinject, a pre-filled, pen size auto-injector with two doses of epinephrine for the emergency treatment of severe allergic reactions (anaphylaxis).

Latest Paladin Labs News

Paladin to distribute Ariad's Iclusig in Canada
10 June 2015
Ampio's Vyrix unit out-licenses certain rights for Zertane to Paladin
10 April 2014
FDA approves Impavido to treat tropical disease leishmaniasis
20 March 2014
US FDA delays approval of Paladin’s Impavido
12 November 2013
