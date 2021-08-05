The US company is a privately-held organization initially founded in 2002 with a commitment to commercializing spinosad, a naturally occurring, highly-selective compound that is among the safest and effective active ingredients for use in head lice therapies.

Marketed as Natroba, this compound has been approved for the topical treatment of head lice infestations since 2011 and is currently the most frequently-prescribed treatment option.

In 2021, the company also received US approval of its supplemental New Drug Application for Natroba as a targeted topical treatment for scabies infestations in adult and pediatric patients four years of age and older.