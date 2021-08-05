Sunday 24 November 2024

A specialty pharma company focused on innovative anti-parasitic treatments.

The US company is a privately-held organization initially founded in 2002 with a commitment to commercializing spinosad, a naturally occurring, highly-selective compound that is among the safest and effective active ingredients for use in head lice therapies.

Marketed as Natroba, this compound has been approved for the topical treatment of head lice infestations since 2011 and is currently the most frequently-prescribed treatment option.

In 2021, the company also received US approval of its supplemental New Drug Application for Natroba as a targeted topical treatment for scabies infestations in adult and pediatric patients four years of age and older.

Latest ParaPRO News

First scabies drug in 30 years reaches market
3 August 2021
RedHill Biopharma inks US commercialization deal for GI product
17 August 2017
