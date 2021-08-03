First scabies drug in 30 years reaches market

ParaPRO, a specialty pharma company focused on innovative anti-parasitic treatments, has announced the availability of Natroba (spinosad) Topical Suspension, 0.9%, the first product for scabies to be approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in more than 30 years.
Earlier this year, the US company received FDA approval of its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Natroba as a targeted topical treatment for scabies infestations in adult and pediatric patients four years of age and older.
"A significant advancement in the scabies treatment landscape"Natroba has been approved for the topical treatment of head lice infestations since 2011 and is currently the most frequently-prescribed treatment option.
