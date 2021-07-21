Saturday 8 November 2025

US FDA approves fexinidazole, first all-oral treatment for sleeping sickness

Pharmaceutical
21 July 2021
sanofi_us_site_large

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved fexinidazole as the first all-oral treatment for both stages of the Trypanosoma brucei gambiense form of sleeping sickness (Human African trypanosomiasis) in patients six years of age and older and weighing at least 20 kg.

Fexinidazole was developed as part of an innovative partnership between the non-profit research and development organization Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi), which conducted the pivotal clinical trials for this treatment, in partnership with the National Sleeping Sickness Programs of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Central African Republic (CAR), and French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN).

Through Sanofi’s collaboration the number of sleeping sickness cases reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) has been reduced by ~97% between 2001 and 2020. DNDi, Sanofi and partners are deeply committed to ensuring access to fexinidazole in all sleeping sickness-endemic countries.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
EMA to review fexinidazole for sleeping sickness
31 January 2018
Pharmaceutical
Fexinidazole recommendation a 'huge leap' in tackling sleeping sickness
22 November 2018
Pharmaceutical
Fexinidazole, first all-oral treatment for sleeping sickness, approved in Congo
30 January 2019
Pharmaceutical
First scabies drug in 30 years reaches market
3 August 2021


Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze