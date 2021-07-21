US FDA approves fexinidazole, first all-oral treatment for sleeping sickness

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved fexinidazole as the first all-oral treatment for both stages of the Trypanosoma brucei gambiense form of sleeping sickness (Human African trypanosomiasis) in patients six years of age and older and weighing at least 20 kg.
Fexinidazole was developed as part of an innovative partnership between the non-profit research and development organization Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi), which conducted the pivotal clinical trials for this treatment, in partnership with the National Sleeping Sickness Programs of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Central African Republic (CAR), and French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN).
Through Sanofi’s collaboration the number of sleeping sickness cases reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) has been reduced by ~97% between 2001 and 2020. DNDi, Sanofi and partners are deeply committed to ensuring access to fexinidazole in all sleeping sickness-endemic countries.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze