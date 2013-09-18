Parexel International is one of the world's largest contract research organizations. It is based in Waltham, Massachusetts and was founded in 1982, employing more than 15,000 employees in 51 countries globally. Parexel provides services for companies across the pharma, biotech and medical device industries that include consulting, clinical studies and market launch.

Its work has supported all of the top 20 leading biotech companies, all of the top 10 largest pharma companies, and almost all of the 50 top-selling drugs on the market. The company has several strategic partnership agreements with major pharmaceutical firms, such as Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, GSK and Pfizer.

Parexel's revenue for the 2013 financial year was $1.73 billion. Chief executive Josef von Rickenbach was named Executive of the Year North America in the 2010 International Business Awards, also known as the Stevies. In 2011, PAREXEL was named as Company of the Year for the Pharmaceutical Industry in the International Business Awards.