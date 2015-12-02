Parexel International Corporation is a global biopharmaceutical services organization, providing a broad range of expertise-based contract research, consulting, medical communications, and technology solutions and services to the worldwide pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries.

The company has developed expertise across the development and commercialization continuum, from drug development and regulatory consulting to clinical pharmacology, clinical trials management, medical education and reimbursement.

Parexel Informatics provides advanced technology solutions, including medical imaging, to facilitate the clinical development process. Headquartered in the US, the company has offices in 80 locations in 51 countries around the world, and had about 18,620 employees in the first quarter.