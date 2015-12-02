Sunday 24 November 2024

Parexel International Corporation is a global biopharmaceutical services organization, providing a broad range of expertise-based contract research, consulting, medical communications, and technology solutions and services to the worldwide pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries.

The company has developed expertise across the development and commercialization continuum, from drug development and regulatory consulting to clinical pharmacology, clinical trials management, medical education and reimbursement.

Parexel Informatics provides advanced technology solutions, including medical imaging, to facilitate the clinical development process. Headquartered in the US, the company has offices in 80 locations in 51 countries around the world, and had about 18,620 employees in the first quarter.

Latest Parexel International Corporation News

Peyton Howell to succeed Jamie Macdonald at Parexel
18 March 2024
Eli Lilly joins with Parexel to develop China's clinical research workforce
6 December 2018
Pamplona Capital to take major CRO private in $5 billion deal
21 June 2017
A plague on pharma? Where and why reimbursement has become such a hurdle, and the keys to overcoming it
15 August 2016
