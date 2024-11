Partner Therapeutics (PTx) is a USA-based cancer start-up that was set up in January 2018 by the former Merrimack chief executive, Robert Mulroy, and Debasish Roychowdhury, the ex-chief medical officer of Seragon.

That month, the company not only raised $60 million in a Series A financing, but also acquired the global rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize Leukine (sargramostim) from French pharma major Sanofi.

PTx plans to provide commercial and medical support of Leukine in the USA and explore commercialization opportunities outside the USA.