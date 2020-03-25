Another COVID-19 hopeful kicks off trials in Europe

The Ghent, Belgium-based Flanders Interuniversity Institute for Biotechnology (VIB) is to conduct a trial, together with the University Hospital Ghent, to test Leukine (sargramostim) against respiratory illness caused by COVID-19.

The group said that major medical centers in Germany and Italy are “considering joining the study,” which will assess the impact of the therapy on lung function and patient outcomes.

Leukine is a yeast-derived version of a growth factor known as GM-CSF, being developed by Boston, USA-based cancer company Partner Therapeutics (PTx).