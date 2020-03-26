Global pharma industry unites behind COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator

Fifteen firms including some of the world’s largest drugmakers have agreed to share their proprietary libraries of molecular compounds in an effort to combat COVID-19.
The new COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator, founded by British research charity Wellcome and The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, will investigate the candidates for potential against the novel coronavirus.
The project was initiated in March 2020 with $50 million from each party, plus $25 million from the Mastercard Impact Fund.
