CEL-SCI and University of Georgia lab to work on COVID-19 drug

Austro-American company CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE American: CVM) and the University of Georgia’s (UGA) Center for Vaccines and Immunology have announced a collaboration in COVID-19.

CEL-SCI’s immunotherapy candidate, using ligand antigen epitope presentation system (LEAPS) platform technology, aims to treat patients at highest risk of dying from the virus.

The collaboration will begin with pre-clinical studies based on the experiments previously conducted with LEAPS immunotherapy in partnership with the National Institutes for Allergies and Infectious Diseases, against another respiratory virus, H1N1, involved in the 2009 H1N1 flu pandemic.