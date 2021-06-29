Multikine misses main goal, but CEL-SCI sees a way forward

Shares in USA-based CEL-SCI Corp (NYSE: CVM) fell by almost half on Monday, following long-awaited results from a Phase III trial of Multikine (leukocyte interleukin), a novel kind of immunotherapy.

While the company emphasized a more positive slant, based on an intent to treat (ITT) population, the study did not achieve its primary endpoint of a 10% improvement in overall survival (OS).

The company has faced a long and bumpy road developing the product, which it is hoped could represent a new first-line option for people with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN).