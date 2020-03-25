The legal and regulatory context of R&D during COVID-19

As the world watches aghast, the novel coronavirus continues to spread its tentacles around the globe, with cases of COVID-19 rising to nearly 375,000 on Tuesday, an increase of 75,000 from the day before.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed over 16,000 deaths due to the COVID-19 thus far, leading the organization to declare it officially a pandemic.

Director General Tedros Adhanom said he was “deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction.”