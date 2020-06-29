Saturday 23 November 2024

EIB and Commission pledge additional 4.9 billion euros in coronavirus fight

Pharmaceutical
29 June 2020
european_commission_large

The ‘Global Goal: Unite for our Future’ pledging summit organized on Saturday by the European Commission and Global Citizen mobilized 6.15 billion euros ($6.90 billion) in additional funding to help develop and ensure equitable access to coronavirus vaccines, tests and treatments.

The money raised will also support economic recovery in the world’s most fragile regions and communities. The 4.9 billion euros comes on top of the 2 billion euros already pledged by the European Investment Bank (EIB) on 4 May.

This amount includes a 4.9 billion-euro pledge by the European Investment Bank, in partnership with the European Commission, and 485 million euros committed by European Union member states. This brings total pledges under the Coronavirus Global Response pledging marathon, launched by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on May 4, to 15.9 billion euros.

