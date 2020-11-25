EC names new DG SANTE officials

The European Commission has decided to transfer Pierre Delsaux, the current Deputy Director General in DG Defense, Industry and Space (DEFIS) to a new function as Deputy Director General for Health in the Director-General for Health and Food Safety (SANTE).

Mr Delsaux, a Belgian national, has a strong experience in operational management and policy formulation and implementation gained during a long career in the European Commission. The trained lawyer has held numerous senior positions within the Commission mainly in the Directorate-General Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs (GROW) and the former Directorate-General Internal Market and Services (MARKT).

The College has also decided on the appointment of five Directors. Among these: Maria Pilar Aguar Fernandez, a Spanish national, will be the new Director for Health and Food Audits and Analysis in DG SANTE. She is currently the Head of the Health Innovations Unit in the Directorate-General for Research and Innovation (RTD) and has held several positions in DG RTD, the JRC and DG SANTE.