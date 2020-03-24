AbbVie altruistic over patent for COVID-19 candidate

US drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is doing its bit to help in the COVID-19 crisis by giving up patent rights to a drug being studied for the virus.

AbbVie is waiving its right to exclusivity over Kaletra, a combination of the antivirals lopinavir and ritonavir, according to UK newspaper The Financial Times.

Doctors have been using it to treat patients with coronavirus, and its efficacy is being studied in several clinical trials, including by the World Health Organization.