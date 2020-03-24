Sunday 16 February 2025

AbbVie altruistic over patent for COVID-19 candidate

Biotechnology
24 March 2020
abbvie_us_large

US drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is doing its bit to help in the COVID-19 crisis by giving up patent rights to a drug being studied for the virus.

AbbVie is waiving its right to exclusivity over Kaletra, a combination of the antivirals lopinavir and ritonavir, according to UK newspaper The Financial Times.

Doctors have been using it to treat patients with coronavirus, and its efficacy is being studied in several clinical trials, including by the World Health Organization.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
AbbVie med disappoints in small COVID-19 study
20 March 2020
Biotechnology
The legal and regulatory context of R&D during COVID-19
25 March 2020
Biotechnology
Another COVID-19 hopeful kicks off trials in Europe
25 March 2020
Pharmaceutical
Global pharma industry unites behind COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator
26 March 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to February 14
16 February 2025
Biotechnology
Allogene leaps on allogeneic CAR-T therapy success
15 February 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves CSL and Arcturus’ Kostaive
15 February 2025
Pharmaceutical
The Pharma Letter Podcast — Episode 30 — Japanese pharma in the UK
14 February 2025
Biotechnology
DMD market set for strong growth in coming years
14 February 2025
Biotechnology
Bristol Myers’ Phase III Opdualag trial misses goal
14 February 2025
Biotechnology
SinoCellTech gains China approval for finotonlimab
14 February 2025

Company Spotlight

A global lifecycle management and pharmaceutical manufacturing company that produces branded prescription medicines.




More Features in Biotechnology

Allogene leaps on allogeneic CAR-T therapy success
15 February 2025
EC approves CSL and Arcturus’ Kostaive
15 February 2025
DMD market set for strong growth in coming years
14 February 2025
Bristol Myers’ Phase III Opdualag trial misses goal
14 February 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze