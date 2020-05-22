Covid-19: Why patent bundling makes more sense than ever

Nicholas Jones and Helen Henderson from intellectual property firm, Withers & Rogers, provide an Expert View on how patent bundling could bring unexpected rewards for innovators.

The practice of patent bundling, where companies group patent rights relating to a given research and development (R&D) project, can help facilitate licensing deals or a potential sale, and thereby bring significant rewards.

Equally, it is possible that, rather than diluting their rights and weakening their commercial potential, using intellectual property (IP) assets as a basis for strategic collaborations can accelerate development and create market opportunities.