Parvus Therapeutics

Parvus’ therapeutic platform is based on the discoveries of Pere Santamaria, professor in the Department of Microbiology & Infectious Diseases and Julia McFarlane Chair in Diabetes Research at the Cumming School of Medicine at the University of Calgary, Canada.
Dr Santamaria has published in peer-reviewed journals to show that Navacims can induce disease- specific regulatory T lymphocytes to re-establish the regulatory function of the immune system in preclinical models of a variety of autoimmune diseases.
In May 2019, privately-held Parvus entered into a worldwide collaboration and license agreement with Genentech, a subsidiary of Swiss pharma giant Roche, to develop, manufacture, and commercialize Navacim therapeutics for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, autoimmune liver diseases, and celiac disease.
