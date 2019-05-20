Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

parvus_therapeutics_company

Parvus Therapeutics

Parvus is pioneering a new class of disease-modifying therapeutics – Navacims – that are designed to reverse autoimmune disease by selectively blunting the action of autoimmunity without impairing normal immunity.

Parvus’ therapeutic platform is based on the discoveries of Pere Santamaria, professor in the Department of Microbiology & Infectious Diseases and Julia McFarlane Chair in Diabetes Research at the Cumming School of Medicine at the University of Calgary, Canada.

Dr Santamaria has published in peer-reviewed journals to show that Navacims can induce disease- specific regulatory T lymphocytes to re-establish the regulatory function of the immune system in preclinical models of a variety of autoimmune diseases.

In May 2019, privately-held Parvus entered into a worldwide collaboration and license agreement with Genentech, a subsidiary of Swiss pharma giant Roche, to develop, manufacture, and commercialize Navacim therapeutics for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, autoimmune liver diseases, and celiac disease.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Parvus Therapeutics News

AbbVie partial to Parvus’ work in IBD
21 March 2024
Parvus and Genentech ink $800 million deal on autoimmune diseases
17 May 2019
Novartis licenses nanotech platform in search of diabetes therapy
20 April 2017
More Parvus Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze