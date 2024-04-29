Sunday 24 November 2024

Pathios Therapeutics

A UK-based biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapies for cancer.

Launched in 2017, Pathios is a drug discovery and development company developing small molecule inhibitors of the pH-sensing G protein-coupled receptor GPR65 to counteract the GPR65 mediated immunosuppressive polarization of immune cells, including tumor associated macrophages, that is triggered by an acidic tumour microenvironment present in most cancers.

As of Q2 2024, Pathios has raised a total of US $58 million including support from the leading venture capital firms, Canaan Partners and Brandon Capital, as well as a strategic investment from Bristol Myers Squibb. Pathios is headquartered at the Innovation Centre on Milton Park, a key science precinct south of Oxford, UK.

Bristol Myers backs Pathios as part of $25 million Series B
19 April 2024
