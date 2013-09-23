Melbourne based, Patrys Limited (ASX: PAB) is focused on the development of a completely new type of product for the treatment of cancer – natural human antibodies. These natural human antibodies offer the promise of increased potency coupled with greater safety as compared to existing cancer treatments. Publicly-listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), the company’s headquarters are in Melbourne with the main R&D centre in Würzburg, Germany, where the technology platform and product pipeline was first developed.

Products

Patrys has a deep pipeline of anti-cancer natural human antibodies that qualify for both internal development and partnering opportunities. The most mature product, PAT-SC1, has shown to provide treated gastric cancer patients with a 10 year survival benefit. The second product, PAT-SM6, is a natural human antibody that binds to multiple types of cancer including solid tumours such as melanoma, breast, colon and pancreatic, as well as blood-based cancers such as multiple myeloma.

In December 2013, Patrys completed dosing of patients in its Phase I/IIa clinical trial in multiple myeloma for anti-cancer drug PAT-SM6. The trial was an open-label multi dose escalation trial in relapsed and multi-resistant patients with multiple myeloma who have failed all currently marketed drugs and have a very poor prognosis. Twelve patients were enrolled in four dosing groups and received two cycles (four doses) of treatment. The primary objective of the study was to evaluate the safety and tolerability of escalating doses of PAT-SM6 and the secondary objective was to measure efficacy as determined by a series of well-established laboratory assays.

No significant adverse events were recorded, immunological responses were observed in all patients treated and four of the treated patients were shown to have stable disease at day +36.

This deep pipeline, when coupled with a first-move position in the natural human antibody space, presents the company with diverse and strong value drivers going forward.

2014 Outlook

Following a successful year in 2013 having raised significant capital, Patrys is entering an exciting phase with its product trials with key milestones set in 2014. The next steps for PAT- SM6 will include a new Phase I/II combination trial in relapsed/refractory Multiple Myeloma (MM), which is being sponsored by Onyx Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Amgen Inc. Patrys’ second programme, PAT-LM1, has now entered the scale-up manufacturing process in preparation for a future clinical trial.