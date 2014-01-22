Patrys shares rise as 10-year data shows PAT-SC1 improves survival

Australian biotech companyPatrys (ASX: PAB) has published 10-year follow up data for its product PAT-SC1 showing that it is well-tolerated in gastric cancer patients and offers a significant survival benefit.

Patrys said it is currently seeking an out licensing partner for PAT-SC1. The company’s shares were trading 6.52% higher at $0.049 on Wednesday on the news.

This article in Oncology Reports is based on a study conducted between 1997 and 2001 that investigated the effect of PAT-SC1 in patients with gastric cancer who had also undergone gastric resection surgery. It has been previously shown that a single 20mg dose of PAT-SC1 administered before surgery induced cell killing in human primary gastric tumours, leading to tumour cell regression in over half of PAT-SC1-treated patients.