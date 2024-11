PDL BioPharma seeks to provide a significant return for its shareholders by acquiring and managing a portfolio of companies, products, royalty agreements and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical and medical device industries.

In late 2012, PDL began providing alternative sources of capital through royalty monetization and debt facilities and in 2016, began making equity investments in commercial stage companies, the first being Noden Pharma.

The company made an unsolicited bid for US drugmaker Neos Therapeutics in 2017, but later dropped this pursuit after being unable to agree on the best terms for its shareholders.